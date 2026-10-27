Iran’s supreme leader calls for meeting Tehran’s conditions to end war

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday called for ensuring that Tehran's conditions are met to end the war, according to an official statement.

Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, who briefed him on the country's security situation and ongoing efforts in various sectors.

The Iranian leader stressed the need to safeguard the rights and interests of the Iranian people and what Tehran calls the "resistance front" by fulfilling the conditions set by Iranian officials for ending the conflict with the US.

He described the Supreme National Security Council as a central body for managing state affairs, emphasizing coordination among political, economic, cultural and security institutions.

Khamenei highlighted the importance of protecting national and regional security through managing the strategic Strait of Hormuz and strengthening relations with neighboring countries based on mutual interests.

Rezaei briefed Khamenei on the country's situation and measures being taken to address ongoing challenges, the statement said.

The remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict involving Iran and the US, with regional countries seeking to facilitate negotiations and reduce tensions.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also maintained diplomatic contacts on regional security, including discussions aimed at easing tensions and supporting efforts toward a lasting settlement.



