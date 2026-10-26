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Houthis claim missile attacks on Saudi forces in Yemen's Aden, Lahij

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for ballistic missile strikes targeting Saudi forces and weapons depots in Aden and Lahij, alleging dozens of casualties and significant damage.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 26,2026 01:08 PM
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HOUTHIS CLAIM MISSILE ATTACKS ON SAUDI FORCES IN YEMENS ADEN, LAHIJ

Yemen's Houthi group on Monday claimed responsibility for two missile attacks targeting Saudi forces and weapons depots in the southern provinces of Aden and Lahij, according to a group spokesman.

In a statement posted on US social media platform X, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the attacks targeted military positions in the Salah al-Din area of Aden and the Al-Wahat area of Lahij.

Saree claimed that the group fired several ballistic missiles that accurately struck their targets, "resulting in dozens of dead and wounded … the destruction and incineration of a number of vehicles and weapons depots."

He also said the targeted positions and military assets were under the supervision of Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi.

His remarks came hours after the Houthis launched a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed.