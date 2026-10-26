Real Madrid cut gap on Barcelona to three points with El Clasico win

Real Madrid cut the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona to three points after Kylian Mbappe struck a late winner in a 2-1 victory at the Nou Camp.



Jose Mourinho's side looked set to miss the chance to put pressure on Hansi Flick's champions when Raphinha levelled the game at 1-1 just past the hour.



Mbappe's goal in the first half had Barca facing their first defeat of the season but with the match heading for a draw the visitors hit them again in the 87th minute.



Elsewhere in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao beat Getafe 4-0, Real Sociedad were 2-1 winners over Levante and Celta Vigo drew 0-0 with Real Betis.



Inter Milan scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind and beat Fiorentina 2-1, Marcus Thuram and a Piotr Zielinski penalty securing a stunning turnaround.



Atalanta and Frosinone drew 4-4, AC Milan recovered from their defeat to Bournemouth to beat Udinese 2-0 and Juventus beat Lecce by the same score.



In Ligue 1, surprise leaders Rennes comprehensively beat Strasbourg 3-0 to stay a point clear of Lille who drew 1-1 with Monaco.



Marseille survived an almighty scare to beat Le Havre 4-3 but not before the visitors had scored three times in the final 13 minutes to hit back from 3-0 down.



