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News Football Real Madrid cut gap on Barcelona to three points with El Clasico win

Real Madrid cut gap on Barcelona to three points with El Clasico win

Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1, cutting the gap at the top of LaLiga to three points. Elsewhere in Europe, Inter Milan staged a dramatic comeback against Fiorentina, while Rennes maintained their lead in Ligue 1.

DPA FOOTBALL
Published October 26,2026 12:15 PM
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REAL MADRID CUT GAP ON BARCELONA TO THREE POINTS WITH EL CLASICO WIN

Real Madrid cut the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona to three points after Kylian Mbappe struck a late winner in a 2-1 victory at the Nou Camp.

Jose Mourinho's side looked set to miss the chance to put pressure on Hansi Flick's champions when Raphinha levelled the game at 1-1 just past the hour.

Mbappe's goal in the first half had Barca facing their first defeat of the season but with the match heading for a draw the visitors hit them again in the 87th minute.

Elsewhere in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao beat Getafe 4-0, Real Sociedad were 2-1 winners over Levante and Celta Vigo drew 0-0 with Real Betis.

Inter Milan scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind and beat Fiorentina 2-1, Marcus Thuram and a Piotr Zielinski penalty securing a stunning turnaround.

Atalanta and Frosinone drew 4-4, AC Milan recovered from their defeat to Bournemouth to beat Udinese 2-0 and Juventus beat Lecce by the same score.

In Ligue 1, surprise leaders Rennes comprehensively beat Strasbourg 3-0 to stay a point clear of Lille who drew 1-1 with Monaco.

Marseille survived an almighty scare to beat Le Havre 4-3 but not before the visitors had scored three times in the final 13 minutes to hit back from 3-0 down.