Senior Iranian lawmaker threatens to target Israel if Iran comes under attack

The head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee warned Saturday that a "single miscalculation" could render Israel uninhabitable in less than an hour, posting a map marking infrastructure sites across the country.

"A single miscalculation is all it takes: the occupied lands rendered uninhabitable in under an hour," Ebrahim Azizi wrote on US social media company X.

The map identified desalination plants, power stations, oil facilities, bridges, and transport routes, as well as the Dimona nuclear research center in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

In the north, it marked the Haifa oil refineries, Carmel Tunnels in Haifa, and Yokne'am viaducts on Highway 6.

Along the Mediterranean coast, it identified the Hadera desalination plant and Orot Rabin power plant, the Sorek desalination plant, and desalination facilities in Ashdod and Ashkelon. It also marked the Eshkol power plant in Ashdod and a site labeled "Ashdod Oil Refineries & Fuel Storage."

Transport infrastructure included the Ayalon interchange bridges on Highway 20 in Tel Aviv, the Anava interchange linking Highways 1 and 6, the Motza Valley road and rail bridges near Jerusalem, and Jerusalem's Chords Bridge.

The map also traced an oil pipeline running between Eilat in the south and Ashkelon on the Mediterranean coast.