Over 300 Houthis ‘neutralized’ in Yemen in 24 hours: Army

The Yemeni army said Saturday that its forces had "neutralized" 307 Houthi fighters and commanders in 736 operations during the last 24 hours, destroying or damaging 68 military vehicles and weapons.

It said the operations targeted command centers, troop concentrations, reinforcements, weapons depots, and supply routes under the "Dawn of Yemen" offensive.

The army did not specify how many Houthis were killed or wounded. There was no immediate comment from the group.

In the southwestern Taiz province, the army said it struck a command center, heavy weapons positions, and arms depots inside an abandoned hotel.

It accused the Houthis of turning the hotel into an observation post and firing position to threaten residential neighborhoods and maintain their siege of the city. Government troops also carried out raids to suppress fire from the area, it added.

Fighting continues in Taiz, where government forces hold the city center, while the Houthis have made recent gains in rural and coastal areas.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.

The Houthis control much of northern and western Yemen, while government forces and their allies hold Aden and large parts of southern and eastern provinces.