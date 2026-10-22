Syria launches security operation targeting terrorist cell in Damascus countryside

Syrian authorities announced Thursday that they had launched a security operation targeting a cell affiliated with the ISIS (Daesh) terror group in Rankous, in the western Damascus countryside near the capital.

The Internal Security Forces, affiliated with the Interior Ministry, said in a statement that the operation was being carried out in cooperation with the General Intelligence Service against an ISIS cell in Rankous.

No information was immediately available on the number of cell members, the nature of their activities, or the outcome of the operation.

On Oct. 6, the Interior Ministry announced the arrest of Khaled Raed Birouni, also known as Abu Hassan Dushka, during a security operation in the town of Hujaira in the Damascus countryside.

Birouni served as the top military commander for the group's self-proclaimed "Homs Province," according to security information.

He was responsible for planning and overseeing several attacks in Homs, including preparing and using explosive devices and carrying out sectarian attacks, according to the ministry.

Authorities also accused him of being responsible for the December 2025 bombing of the Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in Homs' Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood.

The Health Ministry said at the time that eight people were killed and 18 injured when an explosive device detonated inside the mosque during Friday prayers.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, authorities have sought to restore security and establish state control of weapons by pursuing wanted individuals and carrying out security campaigns against armed groups in various parts of the country.

The efforts come amid continuing challenges in stabilizing the security situation and preventing attacks on civilians and security personnel.





