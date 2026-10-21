Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say preparing to unveil ‘father of all bombs’

Iranians pass an anti-US billboard in Tehran’s Vanak Square showing an IRGC member stepping on a US unmanned underwater vehicle Iran says it seized in the Strait of Hormuz, Oct. 14, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Iran is preparing to unveil a new weapon described as the "father of all bombs," a spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Wednesday.

"We are in the stage of preparing to unveil the 'father of all bombs.' This is something new for the enemy," Hossein Mohebi said in statements carried by Iran's Young Journalists Club news agency.

He did not provide further details about the weapon.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump hinted at the possible use of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known as the "mother of all bombs," to target Iranian nuclear facilities.

Weighing around 9,800 kilograms (21,600 pounds), the GBU-43/B is one of the largest non-nuclear conventional bombs in the US arsenal.

It was first used in April 2017, during Trump's first presidential term, against a tunnel complex belonging to the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist organization in Afghanistan.

Mohebi also said Iran's missile stockpile has increased by 1.5 times following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025, without providing specific figures.

"The quality of the missiles has improved significantly, and their range, destructive power and accuracy in hitting targets have increased," he added.

Israel and the US launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, while Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in Arab countries.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June, then began negotiations that later collapsed over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation and security in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a key route for energy and goods supplies.