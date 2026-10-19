Israeli occupiers injure 2 Palestinians, attack ambulance in West Bank

Two Palestinians were injured late Sunday when Israeli occupiers attacked a Bedouin community near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, as separate assaults targeted Palestinian homes and property elsewhere across the territory, according to official Palestinian media.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli occupiers accompanied by Israeli forces attacked the Arab al-Kaabneh Bedouin community near the village of Taybeh east of Ramallah.

The attackers beat two Palestinians, causing injuries and bruises, and also assaulted an ambulance belonging to Silwad municipality as it headed to the area to assist the victims, the agency said.

Separately, Palestine TV reported that Israeli forces accompanied by an Israeli occupier raided several homes in the village of Deir Jarir east of Ramallah.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli occupiers attacked the home of Palestinian Muti Salim al-Aqtash in the town of Beita south of Nablus, cutting off its electricity supply, WAFA reported.

Israeli forces also detained the homeowner, the agency said.

The incident followed a similar attack hours earlier in which Israeli occupiers cut electricity to another Palestinian home in Beita.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinian homes in the Safa area of Beit Ummar north of Hebron, according to Palestine TV. No injuries or damage were reported.

The Palestinian Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has documented more than 14,742 attacks by Israeli occupiers across the West Bank over the past three years.