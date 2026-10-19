IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER ACCUSES NETANYAHU OF PUSHING US TOWARD ANOTHER WAR TO AVOID PRISON

Iran's foreign minister accuses Netanyahu of pushing US toward another war to avoid prison

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Sunday of seeking to drag the United States into another war with Iran to avoid imprisonment while warning Washington against renewed military action.

"Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail," Araghchi wrote on the US social media platform X, accusing the Israeli leader of disregarding the consequences for Israel and US President Donald Trump.

"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job,' Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," he added.

His remarks came after Trump endorsed Netanyahu earlier Sunday ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 elections, praising their partnership in confronting Iran and warning that Washington might have to take on the task itself if Israelis elected another leader.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, using Netanyahu's nickname.

The US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran.

Despite an April ceasefire and a framework agreement reached in June, fighting later resumed as negotiations between Washington and Tehran stalled.