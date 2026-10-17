Iran says renewed talks with US require ‘credible guarantees’ against new attacks

Iran remains open to negotiations but requires "credible guarantees" before resuming talks, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.

"Iran does not accept coercion, threats and intimidation and will not relinquish its sovereign rights under pressure. But it remains ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and credible guarantees," Araghchi told the 52nd session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Baghdad.

He said Iran negotiated "in good faith" over the past two years, but claimed diplomatic efforts were repeatedly followed by military attacks, creating "deep mistrust" over restarting negotiations without guarantees against a recurrence.

Nevertheless, Araghchi said, Tehran has kept the door to diplomacy open.

He referred to a previously conveyed seven-day proposal through Qatar under which, he said, the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened and normal maritime traffic restored if the necessary conditions were met.

Araghchi also referred to the June 17 Islamabad understanding between Iran and the US, reached through Pakistan's mediation and with Qatar's support.

He said maritime traffic recovered to around 60% of its pre-war level within two weeks before implementation of the understanding stalled.

On Yemen, Araghchi said the conflict has no military solution and should be resolved through an inclusive political process and negotiations, adding that Iran is ready to help facilitate dialogue between the parties based on a previously agreed peace roadmap.

He reiterated Tehran's position on Palestine, and called for coordinated action by OIC members to support Palestinian rights.

The two-day OIC foreign ministers' meeting opened in Baghdad on Saturday, bringing together representatives of member states to discuss regional crises, Palestine, peace, development and cooperation.

Iraq assumed the organization's rotating presidency from Türkiye at the meeting, held under the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity: Two Essential Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development."





