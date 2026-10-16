Israeli occupiers attack olive pickers in central West Bank, torch 3 vehicles

Israeli occupiers on Friday attacked Palestinian olive pickers north of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, assaulting farmers and setting three vehicles on fire, local sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that a group of occupiers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives in the town of Turmus Ayya and physically assaulted several farmers.

The occupiers also torched three Palestinian vehicles and attacked the outskirts of the town, the sources added.

On Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said it had documented 136 attacks linked to the olive harvest season carried out by Israeli forces and occupiers since the beginning of October.

According to the commission, the incidents included beatings, expulsions, intimidation, gunfire, tear gas, and arrests.

They also included theft of olives and harvesting equipment and damage to trees, causing losses to farmers and restricting their access to agricultural land.

Attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers against Palestinians and their property across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have intensified since the start of Israel's genocide on Gaza in October 2023.





