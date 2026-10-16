IRANS NAVY REPORTS OIL TANKER FIRE IN GULF OF OMAN

Iran's navy said Friday that an oil tanker caught fire in the Gulf of Oman while attempting to cross a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz with its tracking systems switched off, according to a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

The navy's public relations office said monitoring teams detected the burning tanker during surveillance operations in the eastern part of the strategic waterway.

The vessel had disabled its tracking systems and was attempting to navigate a "prohibited area" in the Gulf of Oman, the statement said.

The navy warned that unauthorized movements through restricted maritime routes and areas pose security risks to other vessels.

The statement did not identify the tanker, its flag or operator, or specify what caused the fire. No information was provided on possible casualties or the condition of the crew.

The incident comes amid a series of maritime security incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has imposed restrictions on commercial shipping.

On Tuesday, the Iranian Navy reported that another tanker caught fire after sustaining damage while attempting to cross a restricted area east of the strait with its tracking systems switched off.

On Wednesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said a container ship carrying more than 2,500 containers sank after striking a naval mine while attempting to navigate an unauthorized route south of the strait.

The IRGC Navy warned local vessels and fishermen to exercise caution over containers floating on the water's surface following the sinking.

The latest incidents come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for global oil and gas shipments.

Maritime traffic through the waterway has been severely disrupted since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.





