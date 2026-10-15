Israeli forces set fire to house, animal feed warehouse in southern Syria

Israeli forces raided a house and set it ablaze along with an animal feed warehouse in southern Syria's Daraa province on Thursday, Syrian media reported amid near-daily violations of Syrian territory.

State-run Alikhbaria TV said Israeli troops stormed a house in the Wadi al-Raqqad area of the western Daraa before setting fire to the property and a nearby warehouse used to store animal feed.

There were no immediate details on casualties or the extent of the damage, and the Israeli army did not comment on the incident.

Israel has intensified its military operations in Syria since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in December 2024, carrying out airstrikes on military sites and expanding its presence in the buffer zone of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Syrian authorities have repeatedly condemned Israeli incursions and attacks as violations of the country's sovereignty and called for Israel to withdraw to positions set out under the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Damascus and Tel Aviv have also been engaged in US-mediated negotiations aimed at reaching security arrangements and restoring the 1974 agreement.





