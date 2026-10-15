Japan to ‘seriously consider’ nuclear-powered submarines amid regional tensions

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said her government would "seriously consider" equipping the country's Self-Defense Forces (SDF) with nuclear-powered submarines, citing growing military activity by neighboring countries, local media reported.

"We will seriously consider (the possibility) in a concrete and realistic manner," Takaichi told parliament Wednesday, according to Kyodo News Agency.

She said Japan's military faces significant limitations in intelligence gathering and surveillance operations in the Pacific, describing improvements to its defense capabilities as an urgent priority.

Takaichi said Tokyo would examine developments in partner countries, including Australia and South Korea, as it evaluates the proposal.

Australia has already committed to acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

Japanese legislation restricts nuclear energy to peaceful purposes, while successive governments have maintained that nuclear propulsion cannot be used for SDF submarines.

Japan also maintains three non-nuclear principles prohibiting the possession, production, and introduction of nuclear weapons.

Earlier this month, Takaichi told parliament that no decision had been made on submarine propulsion.

Government officials are reportedly considering including nuclear-powered submarines among the options in Japan's revised national security and defense documents later this year.





