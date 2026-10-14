Yemen urges UN, Security Council to act urgently to lift Houthi siege of Taiz

A handout screen grab taken from a video made available by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on 08 October 2026 shows a Houthi fighter participating in an offensive against Yemeni forces in Taiz province, Yemen. (EPA)

Yemen on Wednesday called on the UN and its Security Council to take urgent steps to lift the Houthi siege of the southwestern city of Taiz, warning of severe humanitarian consequences of the Houthis' escalation.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Afrah al-Zouba made the appeal in a letter addressed to the UN secretary-general, the Security Council president, the UN high commissioner for human rights, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs.

According to Yemen's official Saba news agency, the letter highlighted the "serious deterioration of humanitarian conditions in Taiz province due to the escalation by the terrorist Houthi militias."

Al-Zouba warned that the latest escalation and tightening of the siege on Taiz and surrounding villages threatens a humanitarian catastrophe affecting more than 4 million people, including residents trapped inside the city and people displaced from affected districts such as al-Shamayatayn, al-Mawasit and Jabal Habashi.

She called for direct international pressure to immediately lift the siege, open all access routes into Taiz to civilians and supply chains, and ensure sustained, unhindered access to food, fuel, and drinking water.

The foreign minister also urged stronger monitoring, documentation, and accountability mechanisms to preserve evidence of violations, hold perpetrators accountable, and prevent impunity.

She called for a clear international position against practices that deprive civilians of basic means of survival or use their humanitarian needs to exert pressure or impose a fait accompli.

'DIRECT THREAT TO CIVILIAN LIVES'



Al-Zouba reaffirmed the government's commitment to cooperating with the UN, its specialized agencies, humanitarian and human rights groups, and regional and international partners.

She said the government would provide relevant information and facilitate humanitarian response efforts to ease suffering, protect civilians, and ensure that aid reaches those in need.

The situation in Taiz "poses a direct threat to civilian lives, dignity and basic rights, requiring an urgent international response that goes beyond expressions of concern," she said.

She urged practical measures to end the siege, restore essential supplies, protect civilian facilities, and prevent the humanitarian crisis from worsening.

Yemeni human rights and humanitarian groups say the Houthis have closed most roads leading to government-controlled areas of the province.

They accuse the group of besieging the city since the conflict erupted in 2015 and blocking aid convoys from reaching residents and people affected by the war. The Houthis deny those accusations.

Earlier Wednesday, Yemeni Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani said continued Houthi attacks on civilians and the siege of Taiz constitute a "war crime that is not subject to a statute of limitations," stressing that those responsible would not escape punishment and accountability.