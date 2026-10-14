Lebanese president, top Iranian diplomat stress diplomatic solutions to regional conflicts

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a phone call Wednesday from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the situation in the region amid recent developments, the Lebanese presidency said.

In a statement, the presidency said both sides agreed on the need to support diplomatic solutions as the best means of ending conflicts in the region.

Later, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Araghchi stressed during the call the need to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon and end the occupation of areas in the country's south.

Araghchi also briefed Aoun on Iran's diplomatic efforts in recent weeks and days, while the two sides discussed expanding bilateral relations and continuing contacts and consultations between officials of the two countries, the ministry added.

The call comes as regional tensions remain high, with Israel continuing attacks on Lebanon despite a US-sponsored framework agreement providing for its gradual withdrawal from Lebanese territory, while Iran and the US remain at odds over navigation through the strategic Strait of Hormuz amid heightened maritime tensions.