Saudi Arabia warns Houthis of consequences of attacks on airports, cities of Mecca and Medina

Saudi Arabia's Cabinet warned Tuesday that the Houthi group would face consequences for repeated attacks on the kingdom's airports and the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, saying it would not allow threats to its security or freedom of maritime navigation.

In remarks carried by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Cabinet condemned the repeated Houthi attacks on people visiting the Two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina, as well as civilian and economic facilities.

The Cabinet said the group would "face the consequences of its crimes and repeated heinous attacks."

The kingdom "will not allow threats to its security or freedom of maritime navigation in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait," the Cabinet said.

It also expressed appreciation for countries and international organizations that have condemned the group's attacks.