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France, Chad move to strengthen defense partnership

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the signing of a declaration of intent to strengthen defense partnerships with Chad during President Mahamat Idriss Deby's visit to Paris, emphasizing mutual respect and cooperation in various fields.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published October 13,2026 07:35 PM
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FRANCE, CHAD MOVE TO STRENGTHEN DEFENSE PARTNERSHIP

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Tuesday the signing of a declaration of intent to strenghten defense partnership with Chad, as he welcomed the Central African country's President Mahamat Idriss Deby in Paris.

"With the signing of a declaration of intent today, we are taking a new step and formalizing the strengthening of our defense partnership, in line with a renewed relationship," Macron wrote on US social media company X.

"Together, we are building a partnership based on mutual respect and concrete cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, particularly in the cultural and economic fields, with significant progress for our businesses," he added.