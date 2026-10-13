Estonia backs call for EU-wide ban on Russian tourist visas

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Tuesday backed Finland's recent call for an EU-wide suspension of Russian tourist visas.

"Estonia joins Finland's call to suspend tourist visas for Russian citizens across the European Union," Tsahkna wrote on US social media company X.

He said it was "unacceptable" that Russian citizens can still enjoy unrestricted travel within the Schengen area "as Russia continues its relentless assault on Ukraine."

"Visa policy must reflect the gravity of Russia's ongoing aggression. The EU should continue to strengthen pressure on the Kremlin through all available means," Tsahkna noted.

He urged the EU "to swiftly adopt" the necessary implementing acts to establish a "comprehensive entry ban on Russian combatants."

Finland's foreign minister on Monday called on EU member states to stop issuing tourist visas to citizens of its larger neighbor Russia until Moscow ends its war in Ukraine.

Elina Valtonen urged the European Commission to adopt stricter guidelines for processing Russian visa applications and proposed legislative changes needed to implement a complete tourist visa ban, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.