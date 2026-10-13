Israeli fire injures 3 Gazans in fresh ceasefire violation

Three Palestinians, including a woman, were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in a fresh violation of last year's ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

The source said a woman was wounded by Israeli gunfire in Hamad City in northern Khan Younis province in southern Gaza. Another Palestinian was injured near Al-Amal Hospital west of the city.

Local sources said Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward Palestinian homes and tents sheltering displaced people in several areas of Khan Younis, causing the casualties.

In northern Gaza, a Palestinian sustained moderate injuries from Israeli gunfire near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the town of Beit Lahia, according to medics.

In the same area, the Israeli army blew up evacuated homes and buildings north of the hospital near areas under its control.

Witnesses told Anadolu they heard a powerful explosion from the demolition operation, with no deaths or injuries reported.

Separately, Israeli naval vessels opened machine-gun fire and launched shells toward the Gaza City coast.

Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,493 Palestinians and injured 5,299 others since Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

⁠Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, according to Palestinian figures, also destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.





