Jordan’s King Abdullah II receives ceremonial welcome in Malaysia during state visit

Jordan's King Abdullah II received a ceremonial welcome in Malaysia on Monday as he marked the start of a two-day state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim welcomed the Jordanian monarch at the Istana Negara royal palace, according to the state news agency Bernama.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the ceremony.

The event featured both countries' national anthems, a 21-gun salute and an inspection of the military guard of honor.

The two monarchs subsequently held a private meeting before attending a state banquet.

Abdullah arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Sunday at Sultan Ibrahim's invitation. It is his second state visit to Malaysia following his first in May 2008.

Malaysia and Jordan established diplomatic relations in 1965 and have maintained cooperation in education, trade and regional diplomacy, particularly on Palestinian issues.

Bilateral trade reached 993.4 million Malaysian ringgit ($236 million) in 2025, up 15.2% from 2024. Trade rose 8% to 740.7 million ringgit ($176 million) during January-August 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Educational exchanges remain significant, with more than 3,100 students studying in each other's countries.



