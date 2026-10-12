Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians, injures 3 in new Gaza ceasefire violation

Two Palestinians were killed and three others critically injured in an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday amid continued violations of the ceasefire in effect since last year, medical sources said.

Two casualties were reported when an Israeli drone hit a group of Palestinians northwest of Rafah, the sources said.

The drone fired at least one missile at the group near Muawiya Mosque in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of the city, according to witnesses.

Separately, Israeli artillery fired shells toward areas northeast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, local sources said.

Israeli naval forces also opened fire and launched shells toward the Gaza City coast in the north, with no injuries reported, the sources said.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 1,488 Palestinians and injured 5,281 in daily attacks, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others in a brutal war since October 2023 that has left the entire enclave in ruins.





