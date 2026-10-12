Iran says reviewing US proposals for talks as indirect messages continue

Iran said Monday that it is reviewing US proposals for negotiations as Tehran and Washington continue to exchange messages through mediators.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told his weekly press conference that Pakistan and Qatar continue to play a mediating role between Iran and the US.

"The exchange of messages between Iran and the US through mediators continues," Baqaei said.

"We are reviewing the Americans' proposals for negotiations. Iran's preconditions must be observed for any negotiations," he added.

Baqaei said Russia also continues to play a "constructive" role regarding Iran's nuclear file, pointing to Moscow's involvement in the 2015 nuclear agreement.

He said Iranian and Russian relations are based on mutual trust and that Tehran welcomes supportive efforts by friendly countries, but stressed that, "technically and precisely," mediation between Iran and the US remains in the hands of countries such as Pakistan and Qatar.