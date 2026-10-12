1 person killed, 11 injured in attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh

Surveillance footage shows the moment of the attack at King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia (REUTERS)

One person was killed, and 11 others injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the country's civil aviation authority said early Monday.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that the deceased was a Pakistani resident and that the injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The attack also caused material damage that was still being assessed, the authority said.

Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 at the airport Sunday afternoon, causing a fire.

The attack came a day after another strike on the same airport killed 12 people and injured more than 300 others.

The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen's Houthi group for that attack and vowed a firm response, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law.