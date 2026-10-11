Syria condemns Houthi attack on Riyadh airport

Syria on Sunday condemned "in the strongest terms" Saturday's deadly Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh, stressing that the security of Saudi Arabia is an "integral part of the security of Syria and the entire region."

In a statement released on US social media company X, the Syrian Foreign Ministry described the attack as "a violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty and a direct threat to its security and stability, as well as to the safety of civilians, civilian facilities, and air navigation."

It called on the international community to take concrete action to halt attacks on civilian infrastructure that threaten regional stability and endanger civilian lives.

At least 12 people were killed and 309 injured in the attack, the Saudi civil aviation authority announced earlier.

Citizens of eight nations, including four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals, and one each from the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan, were among those killed, it added.

The attack came amid heightened tensions following a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days.





