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News Middle East Riyadh airport resumes normal operations after Houthi attacks: Media

Riyadh airport resumes normal operations after Houthi attacks: Media

Air traffic and passenger services at Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh have returned to normal following Houthi attacks that killed three people and injured others.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 10,2026 10:55 AM
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RIYADH AIRPORT RESUMES NORMAL OPERATIONS AFTER HOUTHI ATTACKS: MEDIA

Passenger and air traffic at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital returned to normal Friday after two attacks by Yemen's Houthis killed three Saudi citizens and injured others, Saudi state media reported.

State-run Alekhbariya TV said passenger movement at the airport is "flowing smoothly," with operational services resumed and air traffic back to normal.

The broadcaster said the rapid restoration of flights reflected the readiness of the airport's infrastructure and the flexibility of Saudi Arabia's civil aviation system in dealing with exceptional circumstances and containing their effect, while prioritizing the safety of passengers and staff.

It noted that the attack on the airport was not the first this week, with the country facing Houthi attacks targeting civilian airports since Tuesday.