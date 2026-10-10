US sanctions on ICC face broad opposition worldwide

The US decision Friday to impose sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) drew widespread opposition Friday, including from Washington's closest allies, exposing a diplomatic divide over international justice amid the court's pursuit of Israeli leaders accused of war crimes in Gaza.

Six European countries, Canada and Japan jointly rejected the sanctions, while the EU and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres separately condemned Washington's decision.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions on Friday, warning that Washington would continue its campaign to dismantle the court unless it ended what he described as threats against Americans.

"Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC," Rubio said, urging US allies that are members of the court to intervene.

The escalation came amid longstanding US opposition to the court's jurisdiction over American nationals and its November 2024 arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Neither the US nor Israel is a member of the ICC, which has 125 states parties.





- US ALLIES REJECT SANCTIONS

In a joint statement challenging Washington's decision, the foreign ministers of Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the UK, alongside their Canadian and Japanese counterparts, expressed their strong disagreement with the sanctions.

"We, the undersigned States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), reaffirm our continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC," they said.

The eight countries warned that the sanctions could significantly affect the court's operations, staff and their families, pledging to work together to uphold international accountability.

Switzerland separately voiced opposition to the measures aimed at "undermining the independence of the Court and its ability to fulfill its mandate."

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten also vowed to defend the Hague-based court.

"I think now the message to the United States is crystal clear: We will do whatever we need to defend the ICC," he said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot strongly condemned the sanctions and called for the activation of the EU Blocking Statute to protect the court and those supporting its work.

"The Court's independence cannot depend on whom it investigates," Prevot said.