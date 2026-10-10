Houthis claim Saudi Arabia carried out 4 airstrikes on Sanaa airport

Yemen's Houthi group claimed on Saturday that Saudi Arabia launched four airstrikes on Sanaa International Airport.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV claimed that Saudi aircraft also launched three strikes targeting a telecommunications network in Al Mahabishah, in Hajjah province.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials or Yemen's internationally recognized government regarding the report.

The developments came amid a wave of clashes in Yemen that began in July, marking the most extensive fighting since a period of relative calm following a truce that took effect in April 2022.

Yemen has been engulfed in war since the Houthis seized control of the capital Sanaa and several provinces in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the Yemeni government.





