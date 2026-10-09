US senator says Israeli forces violated international humanitarian law in Gaza

US Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff said Israeli forces violated the law of armed conflict and international humanitarian law during its war on the Gaza Strip.

Responding to a question at a Georgia Senate debate Thursday on whether Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, Ossoff said genocide requires a specific intent to destroy a national or ethnic group.

"The question of genocide is a question of whether a government has the specific intent to destroy a national or ethnic group," Ossoff said, adding that the determination was a matter for the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"There is no doubt in my mind that Israeli forces prosecuting the war in Gaza violated the law of armed conflict and international humanitarian law," he said.

Ossoff, who is seeking reelection to the Senate, also defended his previous votes to block some US arms transfers to Israel.

"I care deeply about the security of the Israeli people, among whom are members of my family," he said. "I also care about innocent Palestinian life and make no apology for my votes."

Ossoff made the remarks during his first televised debate with Republican challenger Rep. Mike Collins ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

UN bodies, experts and rights organizations have determined that Israel committed a genocide in Gaza, where it killed more than 74,000 people, injured many more and destroyed most of the infrastructure in the last three years. The International Court of Justice continues its proceedings to determine if Israel committed the genocide.

Meanwhile, the ICC issued in 2024 arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.





