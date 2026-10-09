Erdogan says international agreements have 'lost their effectiveness'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that international agreements were increasingly being disregarded and rulings by international courts were not being enforced.

"International agreements have lost their effectiveness. Likewise, decisions issued by international courts are no longer being enforced," Erdogan said at the International Justice Summit in Istanbul.

Erdogan criticized the current international system, saying the UN system could not be considered "legitimate and equitable" if it failed to reflect the will of the international community.

Turning to Gaza, he said the enclave had been turned into "the world's largest concentration camp" by an "arrogant, bloodthirsty genocide network" that sees itself as above international law.



