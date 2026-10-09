Navi Pillay: Nobel laureate who led UN inquiry that found genocide in Gaza
The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to South African jurist and former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay. The landmark honor recognizes Pillay's decades of international human rights advocacy, culminating in her leadership of a UN commission of inquiry that found Israel responsible for genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.
Agencies and A News / World
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Published 10.09.2026 03:29 PM
Updated 10.09.2026 03:33 PM