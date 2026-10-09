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Navi Pillay: Nobel laureate who led UN inquiry that found genocide in Gaza

The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday to South African jurist and former UN human rights chief Navi Pillay. The landmark honor recognizes Pillay's decades of international human rights advocacy, culminating in her leadership of a UN commission of inquiry that found Israel responsible for genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Agencies and A News / World
Published 10.09.2026 03:29 PM
Updated 10.09.2026 03:33 PM
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Navi Pillay: Nobel laureate who led UN inquiry that found genocide in Gaza

Navanethem "Navi" Pillay, the South African jurist who led a UN inquiry that concluded Israel had committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

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Navi Pillay: Nobel laureate who led UN inquiry that found genocide in Gaza

The Norwegian Nobel Committee honored the 85-year-old "for her efforts to promote peace and international law," placing particular emphasis on her career holding states and political leaders accountable.

Pillay's work on Gaza became one of the most consequential and controversial chapters of that career.

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Navi Pillay: Nobel laureate who led UN inquiry that found genocide in Gaza

From 2021 until November 2025, she chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel. Established by the UN Human Rights Council, the commission investigated violations committed by all sides and collected evidence that could be used in future legal proceedings.

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Navi Pillay: Nobel laureate who led UN inquiry that found genocide in Gaza

Its first major report following Oct. 7, 2023, found in June 2024 that Israeli authorities were responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity during military operations in Gaza. It also concluded that Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups committed war crimes during their attacks in Israel, including deliberately killing civilians and taking hostages.

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Navi Pillay: Nobel laureate who led UN inquiry that found genocide in Gaza

"It is imperative that all those who have committed crimes be held accountable," Pillay said at the time, arguing that adherence to international law was the only way to end recurring cycles of violence and retaliation.

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Navi Pillay: Nobel laureate who led UN inquiry that found genocide in Gaza

The commission's investigation later focused on Israel's attacks on hospitals and the broader destruction of Gaza's healthcare system. In October 2024, it accused Israeli forces of deliberately attacking medical facilities and personnel, as well as mistreating Palestinian detainees.

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