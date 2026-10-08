Israeli forces advance into village in Syria’s Quneitra countryside

Israeli forces carried out a new military incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside on Thursday, advancing into the village of eastern Samadaniyah, according to Syrian media.

The Syrian Al-Ekhbariya news channel said two Israeli tanks and more than 15 military vehicles carrying soldiers entered the village and advanced toward the outskirts of Tal Krum.

No further details were immediately provided.

The incursion came a day after the Israeli army shelled the outskirts of Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya village in Syria's southern Quneitra province, according to the official SANA news agency.

Israel has carried out repeated shelling and ground incursions in southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli forces withdraw from Syrian territory and reaffirmed its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.





