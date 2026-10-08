Israeli army shells outskirts of village in southern Syria

The Israeli army fired an artillery shell toward the outskirts of a village in Syria's southern Quneitra province Thursday, Syrian media reported.

State-run Alikhbariah TV said Israeli forces targeted the vicinity of Sweisa village in the southern Quneitra countryside.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

The shelling came amid continued Israeli military incursions and attacks in southern Syria.

Earlier Thursday, Israeli forces advanced into the village of Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya in Quneitra province with two tanks and more than 15 military vehicles carrying soldiers, Alikhbariah TV reported.

The forces moved toward the outskirts of Tal Krum, the broadcaster said.

Late Wednesday, Israeli artillery also struck agricultural areas surrounding Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya village, with no casualties reported, according to Alikhbariah TV.

Southern Syria, particularly Quneitra and Daraa provinces, has witnessed repeated Israeli incursions and attacks, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

Israel has occupied most of Syria's Golan Heights since 1967.

Following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement collapsed and occupied the demilitarized buffer zone and other positions, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli forces withdraw from Syrian territory and has reaffirmed its commitment to the 1974 agreement.