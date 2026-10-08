Israeli army shells outskirts of village in southern Syria

The Israeli army shelled the outskirts of Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya village in Syria's southern Quneitra province late Wednesday, according to the official SANA news agency.

SANA said two artillery rounds landed in agricultural areas surrounding the village, causing no injuries.

Earlier Wednesday, Syria's Alikhbaria TV said Israeli forces released a young man they had detained in Jubata al-Khashab after he was injured.

It gave no further details about his identity or the circumstances of his detention.

The shelling came a day after Israeli forces carried out two incursions into southern Quneitra, according to SANA.

Israel has carried out repeated shelling and ground incursions in southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli forces withdraw from Syrian territory and reaffirmed its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.





