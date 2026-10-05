Israeli forces blow up abandoned building in military raid into southwestern Syria

Israeli forces blew up an abandoned building during an incursion into the western Damascus countryside in southwestern Syria on Monday, Syrian media reported.

Syria Alikhbariah TV said Israeli forces entered agricultural land between the town of Beit Jinn and Mazraat Beit Jinn before demolishing the abandoned building.

The broadcaster did not provide further details about the raid or report any casualties.

The Beit Jinn area has witnessed repeated Israeli military activity in recent weeks.

On Sept. 18, Israeli forces shelled the outskirts of Beit Jinn, days after another Israeli force raided agricultural land around the town with about 10 military vehicles, two tanks and a bulldozer.

Parts of southern Syria have witnessed repeated Israeli incursions and attacks, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and seized the demilitarized buffer zone and other positions, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh).

Damascus has demanded that Israeli forces withdraw to their positions before Dec. 8, 2024, while reaffirming its commitment to the 1974 agreement.