21 countries adopt Antalya Declaration for peaceful use of space

Türkiye 's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said Sunday that 32 participants from 21 countries had adopted and endorsed the Antalya Declaration, marking the first time a declaration had been endorsed at the International Astronautical Congress' (IAC) Ministers and Members of Parliament Meeting (MMoP).

"We are particularly pleased that 32 distinguished MMoP participants from 21 countries, consisting of ministers, parliamentarians and space agency heads, have accepted and endorsed this declaration," Kacir said.

He said the declaration reaffirmed the International Astronautical Federation's (IAF) vital role in advancing global cooperation and called on other countries and international organizations that have not yet joined to adopt and sign it.

The meeting brought together ministers, lawmakers, parliamentary delegations, heads of space agencies and senior officials from international organizations representing 38 countries.

Participants discussed strategic issues including the peaceful exploration and use of outer space, space missions, space law, the integration of developing countries into the global space ecosystem and the development of a sustainable space economy.

Türkiye is hosting the 75th International Astronautical Congress from Oct. 5-9 in Antalya. The annual congress is organized by the IAF under the coordination of Türkiye's Ministry of Industry and Technology, with the Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul as co-hosts. Anadolu is the event's global communications partner.