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FBI chief Kash Patel announces engagement to country singer Alexis Wilkins

FBI Director Kash Patel and country singer Alexis Wilkins announced their engagement Sunday, sharing the news on social media with a photo of the ring.

Anadolu Agency AMERICAS
Published October 05,2026 08:16 AM
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FBI CHIEF KASH PATEL ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO COUNTRY SINGER ALEXIS WILKINS

FBI Director Kash Patel and country singer Alexis Wilkins announced their engagement Sunday after several years together.

Wilkins shared a photo on the US social media platform X of her showing off her new diamond ring while standing next to Patel.

"Went and got the law involved," the 27-year-old wrote alongside the photo.

Patel, 46, reposted the announcement on his own account with heart and engagement ring emojis.

The pair reportedly met in Nashville in 2022 and began a relationship the following year.

Wilkins, who released her debut EP Grit in 2023, was also present when Patel was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025.