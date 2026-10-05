FBI chief Kash Patel announces engagement to country singer Alexis Wilkins

FBI Director Kash Patel and country singer Alexis Wilkins announced their engagement Sunday after several years together.

Wilkins shared a photo on the US social media platform X of her showing off her new diamond ring while standing next to Patel.

"Went and got the law involved," the 27-year-old wrote alongside the photo.

Patel, 46, reposted the announcement on his own account with heart and engagement ring emojis.

The pair reportedly met in Nashville in 2022 and began a relationship the following year.

Wilkins, who released her debut EP Grit in 2023, was also present when Patel was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025.



