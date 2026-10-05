Iran threatens to target US bases, warships if Washington launches ground invasion

People cross a street near a billboard on the facade of a building depicting the Strait of Hormuz with a caption in Persian reading "Forever in Iran's Hand", at Vanak Square in Tehran on May 6, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

Iran will target all US military bases and American vessels if Washington launches a ground invasion of the country, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned.

Ali Fadavi, head of the advisory group to the IRGC commander-in-chief, made the remarks late Sunday while appearing on an Iranian state television program.

"If the Americans launch a ground attack, then we will target every location related to the Americans, American bases and every vessel related to the Americans," he said.

Fadavi argued that the US understands military force, saying Americans "understand missiles hitting their warships" and "missiles hitting their bases."

He also said Iran's production of military equipment exceeds the rate at which it is being used, claiming the country's current capabilities have increased significantly compared with the previous two wars.

Turning to the Strait of Hormuz, Fadavi said Iran and Oman should draw up and enforce rules governing the strategic waterway, adding that such rules have already been prepared and are being implemented.

He also warned that American vessels would be vulnerable to Iranian attacks if Washington deployed them to the region.

"The Americans can only create tensions through the air, and certainly an increase in tensions will be to the detriment of the Americans," he said.

Fadavi also said Iran had "in no way attacked a Muslim country," arguing that Tehran had instead targeted US military bases located in those countries.

His remarks come amid increased US military activity in the region and heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The US has recently moved additional naval and military assets toward the Middle East, including carrier and amphibious forces, while strengthening air and missile defenses at bases and facilities in the region.

The deployments come amid continuing military confrontation between Washington and Tehran, with Iran repeatedly warning that US bases and naval assets across the region could be targeted in response to attacks on Iranian territory.