African Union denies blaming Egypt for Ethiopia crisis after Cairo objects

The African Union Commission said Sunday that it had not intended to blame Egypt or any neighboring country for developments inside Ethiopia after Cairo objected to an earlier statement by the body on regional tensions.

The commission said it had taken note of Egypt's objections to its Oct. 1 statement, which urged Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to exercise maximum restraint, keep communication channels open and resolve differences through diplomacy.

"Under no circumstances" was the statement intended to assign responsibility for developments in Ethiopia to any neighboring state, the commission said.

It said the appeal followed the expulsion of diplomats from Addis Ababa, Cairo and Asmara and was aimed at preventing misunderstanding, escalation or a widening of tensions that could threaten regional stability.

The commission also reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of African Union member states as well as the principle of non-interference in their internal affairs.

It stressed that its statements fall solely within its mandate to promote peace, security and stability across the continent and are not intended to comment on domestic developments in member states.

Egypt objected Saturday to the commission's statement, with an official source describing it as an "incomprehensible attempt" to draw Cairo into an internal Ethiopian issue.

The African Union Commission said it attaches particular importance to its relationship with Egypt, describing the country as a founding member of the bloc and a key partner in promoting peace, security, integration and development across Africa.





