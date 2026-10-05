Israeli army, occupiers carried out nearly 63,000 attacks in West Bank since Oct. 7: Commission

The Israeli army and occupiers have carried out 62,916 attacks against Palestinians, their land and property across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, a Palestinian commission said Sunday.

The Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli forces were responsible for 48,174 attacks, while Israeli occupiers carried out another 14,742.

Hebron recorded the highest number with 10,840 attacks, followed by Ramallah and Al-Bireh with 10,594 and Nablus with 10,261.

Attacks by Israeli occupiers killed 66 Palestinians during the period, according to the report.

The commission also documented 1,182 fires targeting Palestinian land and property while 147,111 trees were uprooted or damaged, including more than 100,000 olive trees.

Israeli occupiers also attempted to establish 211 new pastoral outposts, with attacks reaching 376 Palestinian villages and communities.

The report said Israeli authorities carried out 1,814 demolition operations affecting 5,059 structures, including 1,894 inhabited homes.

Around 64,200 dunams (15,864 acres) of Palestinian land were seized through military orders and declarations of "state land," with the commission describing the rate of confiscation as the highest in three decades.

The report also said that 415 plans for illegal Israeli settlements involving tens of thousands of housing units were advanced in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities issued 97 tenders for 15,760 additional settlement units, including in the E1 area east of Jerusalem.

The commission said the measures were increasingly accompanied by legislation aimed at imposing "de facto annexation" and called for international action to halt illegal settlement expansion and hold those responsible to account.





