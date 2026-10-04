ONE PALESTINIAN KILLED, 15 OTHERS WOUNDED IN ISRAELS GAZA TRUCE VIOLATIONS

The Israeli army's renewed attacks in the Gaza Strip killed a Palestinian and injured 15 others on Sunday, medical sources told Anadolu.

The attacks come despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place in the strip since Oct. 10, 2025.

One Palestinian was killed, and 10 others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in Al-Hawouz, central Gaza, south of Deir al-Balah, the sources said.

Five others were wounded, including one in critical condition, when Israeli shelling targeted an individual passing near the Engineers Syndicate headquarters in northwest Gaza City, they added.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli artillery shelled eastern areas of the Al-Maghazi refugee camp and southern parts of the city of Khan Younis, according to eyewitnesses.

Witnesses said Israeli military vehicles also opened fire toward the southern and eastern areas of Khan Younis and the northern parts of Beit Lahia, while naval vessels fired toward the coastlines of Rafah and Gaza City.

The Israeli army also carried out large-scale demolitions of buildings and facilities in eastern Gaza City, local sources reported.

As of Saturday, Israeli violations of last year's ceasefire agreement have killed at least 1,445 Palestinians and injured 5,072 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, according to Palestinian figures, also destroying about 90% of the enclave's infrastructure.