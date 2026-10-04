2 people killed as heavy rain hits parts of Spain

A flooded section of a road, as Spain's meteorological agency AEMET issues a red alert for Catalonia, near Barcelona, Spain, October 4, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Two people died in Spain's Catalonia region on Sunday as intense rain and storms battered parts of the country.

"The intense rains are leaving us with a very complicated situation in Catalunya, especially in areas of Barcelona where two people have died as a result of the storm," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote on US social media company X.

Extending his solidarity and condolences to the families and friends of the victims, Sanchez reiterated his call for people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow instructions from official sources during emergencies.

Catalan leader Salvador Illa expressed regret over the deaths of two people amid the ongoing storm and heavy rain.

"My condolences to their family. The situation continues to be complicated," Illa wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Catalan authorities said they were continuing to work intensively to respond to incidents across the region.

The regional emergency service cited a worrying situation involving the Ridaura and Daro rivers in Girona, urging residents to stay away from the affected areas.

The severe weather comes after warnings that torrential rain and potentially damaging flooding were forecast in eastern Spain over the coming days as cold upper-level air moves over warmer air.