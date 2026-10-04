Poland rejects Russia’s call for diplomats to leave Kyiv

Poland on Sunday criticized Moscow's renewed call for diplomatic missions and foreign nationals to leave Kyiv, saying Warsaw would not change the operations of its embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said Russia's "further threats" and calls for diplomats to leave Kyiv showed that the Kremlin was trying to "bully" Europe and undermine its support for Ukraine.

"However, such measures, contrary to the principles of international law, will not have the desired effect," the ministry wrote in a post on US social media company X.

Reiterating Poland's "unwavering support" for Ukraine, the statement said Russia would "neither wear Ukraine down nor shake" European solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"We do not intend to change the operations of the Polish Embassy in Kyiv," the Foreign Ministry added.

In a statement Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged foreign citizens and diplomats in Kyiv to leave the Ukrainian capital and refrain from traveling to the country, while advising residents to avoid military and administrative facilities.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry once again warns foreign citizens, including diplomatic mission personnel, against staying in or traveling to Ukraine," it added.