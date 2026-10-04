 Contact Us
News Middle East Iran's oil minister resigns for personal reasons, state media reports

Iran's oil minister resigns for personal reasons, state media reports

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published October 04,2026 10:13 PM
Updated October 04,2026 10:18 PM
Subscribe
IRANS OIL MINISTER RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS, STATE MEDIA REPORTS
Iran’s ​Oil Minister ‌Mohsen Paknejad (REUTERS File Photo)

Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad has resigned for personal reasons, and ⁠Hamid Bovard, chief ⁠executive of the government-owned National Iranian Oil Company, will be acting minister, state ⁠media said on Sunday.

Mohsen Paknejad, oil minister of the OPEC member country since August 2024, resigned as the seven-month-old war between Iran and the US has put pressure on the country's economy.

Mehdi ⁠Tabatabaei, communications ⁠deputy in the president's office, told state TV that Paknejad resigned for personal reasons "a long time ago" and his resignation was accepted by President Masoud Pezeshkian at Paknejad's ⁠insistence.

"With acceptance of Mohsen Paknejad's resignation by Dr. Pezeshkian, Hamid Bovard has been appointed as acting oil minister," Tabatabaei said earlier on Sunday, according to state media.

Before news ⁠of ‌his ‌resignation, Paknejad was ⁠quoted by state media ‌as saying: "The revenues of the oil that we ⁠have sold are ⁠still coming and that will continue, ⁠God willing."