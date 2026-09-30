Qatari prime minister calls Netanyahu ‘war criminal,’ vows to continue mediation efforts

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "war criminal" Tuesday, while stressing that Doha would continue its mediation efforts despite heightened regional tensions.

Asked in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan whether he considered Netanyahu a war criminal, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Of course. What's been committed in Gaza is war crimes, and whoever is responsible for this is a war criminal."

"Hospitals have been targeted, schools have been targeted. Whatever the justifications and the arguments, nothing is justifying this," he added.

He also accused Netanyahu of attacking Qatar politically to deflect attention from his own conduct and that of his government.

Sheikh Mohammed renewed his condemnation of Israel's Sept. 9, 2025 strike on Doha, which targeted Hamas officials while Qatar was engaged in mediation efforts. The strike killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

"We were attacked by Israel while we were mediating," he said, describing the strike as an unprecedented attack on a mediator.

"Netanyahu has crossed the line like he has crossed other lines before that."

Despite the tensions, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar would continue prioritizing diplomacy, arguing that behind-the-scenes engagement remained the most effective way to make progress.

"We are trying to do our best to give the best advice to the US government on how to reach a solution, as well as to the Iranians," he said.

On the wider regional conflict, he said three issues needed to be addressed to defuse the war: Iran's nuclear program and sanctions, freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and regional security arrangements involving Iran and Gulf Cooperation Council states.

He said any regional security framework should be built on dialogue, non-interference and non-aggression, alongside greater economic cooperation.

Earlier Tuesday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said Doha was continuing mediation efforts and carrying messages between the US and Iran.

He said Qatar remained concerned about further military escalation and was seeking a peaceful solution.





