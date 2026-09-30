Israeli attacks kill Palestinian woman, injure 5 others in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian woman was killed and five others were injured Wednesday in Israeli attacks targeting several areas in the Gaza Strip despite an ongoing ceasefire, according to medical sources.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that a Palestinian woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting their home on Al-Wehda Street in Gaza City.

Anadolu's correspondent, citing witnesses, reported that an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at their home.

Earlier, three Palestinians, including a woman, were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting two evacuated homes in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to witnesses and local sources.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled areas east of the Shujaiya and Zeitoun neighborhoods in Gaza City, while Israeli quadcopter drones bombed homes.

In central Gaza, local sources said an Israeli drone dropped a bomb east of Bureij refugee camp, while military vehicles stationed east of the camp opened heavy fire toward Palestinian homes. No casualties were reported.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a medical source said a Palestinian woman was injured by a bullet in the back when Israeli army vehicles opened heavy fire in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area south of Khan Younis.

Israeli violations of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement have resulted in the deaths of 1,422 Palestinians and the injury of 4,996 others, Gaza's Health Ministry said Tuesday.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, while around 90% of the enclave's infrastructure has been destroyed.





