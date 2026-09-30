Iran warns after netanyahu UAE visit

Iran warned Tuesday of the consequences of Israel's presence in the region following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates.

According to Israel's Channel 12 television, a plane that took off from Dubai transmitted the general emergency code "7700" and shortly afterward the "7500" code, which indicates a hijacking, while flying over Jordanian airspace.

Following the signals, Israeli Air Force fighter jets were reportedly scrambled toward the passenger plane. The aircraft, said to be carrying around 100 Israeli citizens, circled for a while over Jordanian skies before being redirected toward Saudi Arabia.

Officials said the plane was not allowed to land in Israel and that contact with the aircraft could not be established for some time.

Channel 12 later reported that it was determined the two pilots operating the passenger plane had gotten into a fight.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office also said the incident was not a hijacking attempt.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the plane landed in Saudi Arabia and that no security incident was detected.

It was also reported in the media that one of the pilots lost consciousness during the altercation, which is why the emergency code was sent.

The Yedioth Ahronot newspaper said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an urgent meeting with senior security officials for consultations after the aircraft carrying many Israeli passengers transmitted emergency and hijacking signals.

Israeli Police Commissioner Danny Levy said he had ordered the establishment of a joint command center with various security agencies regarding the incident and that they were "prepared for every scenario."