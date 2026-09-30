Oil tanker hit by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency

A crude oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Wednesday.

In a warning, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of an incident that occurred within the strategic waterway on Tuesday.

"A verified source has reported that a crude oil tanker has been struck on the port side by an unknown projectile," the agency said.

UKMTO did not identify the vessel or provide details on possible casualties, damage or the origin of the projectile.

It said authorities are investigating the incident.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes amid tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy and commodity supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz has been a major point of contention in negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with both sides maintaining differing positions over control and management of navigation through the waterway.

In February, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran, which responded with attacks on Israel and US targets in the region before a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran later signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation stalled over disagreements related to security in the strategic waterway.





