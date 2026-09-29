UK police targeting organized crime make 17 arrests, investigate financial firms

British police targeting organized crime said they ⁠had arrested ⁠17 people on suspicion of charges ranging from money laundering to ⁠false accounting and tax evasion as part of a major operation involving 800 officers and the country's financial regulator.

Following a months-long investigation, the Financial Conduct Authority is taking ⁠action ⁠against seven firms, and is pursuing a further 30, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Properties in London, south east England and ⁠eastern England were raided in the early hours of Tuesday, and police said those arrested were suspected of being involved at ⁠a ‌senior ‌level in serious and ⁠organized crime.

The ‌FCA said joint action was key to ⁠disrupting groups "who abuse our ⁠financial system to ⁠launder dirty money."



























