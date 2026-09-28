Israeli drone strike kills Palestinian woman, injures others in Gaza despite ceasefire

An ambulance rushes to a site targeted by an Israeli strike in Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 25, 2026. (AFP File Photo)

A Palestinian woman was killed and others were injured Monday in an Israeli strike on the rooftop of a home in central Gaza City, as Israel continued its daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the woman was killed and several others wounded in the Al-Nafaq area, with some of the injured in critical condition.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone struck the rooftop of a home and a tin-roofed room in the area, causing the casualties.

Earlier Monday, a medical source said that a Palestinian was seriously wounded after being shot in the head by Israeli forces near the Six Martyrs Roundabout west of the Jabalia refugee camp.

Israeli army artillery also shelled eastern areas of Gaza City at dawn, eyewitnesses said.

Israel's naval forces also heavily opened fire toward the coast of Gaza City, Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south, according to witnesses. No injuries were reported.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 1,421 people have been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured by Israeli fire since the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire.

The Israeli army has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others since Octoer 2023, while around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been destroyed.